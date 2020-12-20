Howell man charged in connection with Pittsfield Township murder, shooting in Ypsi

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Roger Lee Pierce Jr., a 50-year-old man from Howell, was arraigned Saturday in connection with a Pittsfield Township homicide and a shooting in Ypsilanti.

According to authorities, on Nov. 28, Pittsfield Police and Fire personnel responded to a residence in the 3200 block of Randolph Court Drive, just south of Packard Street, on reports of an unresponsive person. Police said they found the body of Marcus McMullan, a 39-year-old man from Ypsilanti, with a gunshot wound to the head.

Police, joined by officers with the Detroit DEA office and Michigan State Police, took Pierce into custody on an arrest warrant for felonious assault. Police said during the interview with Pierce, additional search warrants led to charges being authorized for open murder and six other firearm related counts.

Pierce was arraigned Saturday and is being held without bond.

