Woman, 33, accused of stealing package of gifts for families in need from Detroit home

DETROIT – A woman accused of stealing a package of gifts from the front porch of a Detroit home has been arrested.

On Friday, Dec. 11 a woman driving a Range Rover pulled into the driveway of Aisha Harris’ home on Detroit’s west side and stole a package from her front porch. Harris says the package was not for her, but rather included gifts for families in need who she is helping this holiday season.

“One of those gifts was for a young man -- a very expensive gift -- that I have sponsored, and I have been waiting for that gift for a long time. It finally came and it was stolen,” Harris said.

The homeowner’s new Ring doorbell caught the theft on camera. The footage was provided to police for further investigation.

Detroit police have since arrested a 33-year-old woman believed to have stolen Harris’ package.

Footage of the incident showed at least one other individual in the vehicle with the arrestee. No additional arrests or details from the incident have been reported as of Dec. 20. The 33-year-old woman’s identity has not yet been released.

Harris says her home has been targeted by package thieves at least six times since November of this year.

