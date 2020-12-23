Michigan restaurants offering new options for last-minute holiday gifts

With time running out and if you still need some last-minute Christmas gifts, local restaurants may have what you need.

With indoor dining still closed, restaurants are struggling. But they’re offering more than just food.

“We’re just getting by, we’re keeping a small crew fully employed,” said said Greg Mudge with Mudgie’s Deli. “It’s really easy to walk in here and grab a last minute gift you can also order online and pick it up curbside if you’d like to.

Mudgie’s Deli and Bar in Corktown offers a large selection of wine. You can even purchase a ready-made meal packaged and ready to re-heat or freeze for later.

In Ferndale, Howe’s Bayou owner Michael Hennes isn’t serving up as much New Orleans style food as he normally would. Hes selling their famous hot sauce along with six packs of beer and bottles of wine.

You can also purchase their famous Bloody Mary mix, which Hennes said is same mix they’ve used since opening.

“It helps us bridge the gap till we can open full time again. All the restaurants are struggling. It just gives just helps keep our employees working at this time,” Hennes said.

“When you support the restaurants, you’re supporting everyone that works in the restaurants and want to see them around when you come out on the other side of this.

Watch the full report in the video above.