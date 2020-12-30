Late Wayne County Sheriff Benny Napoleon memorialized with moving funeral service

DETROIT – Beloved Wayne County Sheriff Benny Napoleon was memorialized by community leaders from across the state Wednesday in a socially distanced funeral.

Napoleon died from complications related to COVID-19 on Dec. 17. He was 65 years old.

The celebration of Napoleon’s life took place in front of a private group of family members and friends who waited to say their final goodbyes. Community leaders paid their respects virtually.

“Benny was someone who was not just a colleague but a friend,” said Detroit police chief James Craig. “And a mentor to many. A man of integrity, a public servant courageously, and someone who was regarded as one of Detroit’s favorite sons.”

“Benny touched the lives of people in this city in a rare and special way,” said mayor Mike Duggan. “In 2000, when I was running for prosecutor Benny would tutor me. And he kept telling me if the police chief and the prosecutor ever work together, we could get the violence down and give the people that are trying to save city what they deserve.”

“We all know by Napoleon was a special special guy. It was a humble man who’d brag on everyone he loved,” said Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. “And he loved a lot of people and that was returned many times over. His warm smile and honest heart was rooted in his faith.”

But perhaps the most touch testimonial came from those who cherished time with him the most

“My life will forever be incomplete from this day forward,” said his daughter, Tiffani Jackson. “This is someone who I spoke to every single day, multiple times a day and I enjoyed it. Rest well, daddy. You did an amazing job.”

