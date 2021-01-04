Friends mourn family killed in fiery Lyon Township plane crash

LYON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is continuing its investigation into the fatal plane crash that occurred on Saturday, Jan. 2 in Lyon Township.

Family and friends are remembering the family of three who lost their lives after their small plane crashed into a Lyon Township home. Those who knew David Compo, his wife Michele and their son Dawson continue to mourn the death of the family that met a sudden and fate.

Compo was the former president of the Home Builders Association (HBA) of Southeastern Michigan. His term ended on New Year’s Eve, according to the association. An experienced pilot, Compo had flown to Canton, Georgia, on Dec. 29 and the family was returning home Saturday, the HBA said.

“He was an amazing family man. Just his family was first and foremost for him,” friend Katie Hallett said of David Compo.

READ MORE:

All three passed away together in the crash that has rocked the entire community. And many are still wondering what went wrong.

“... We flew on his plane (many times). He was a great pilot and just a fun compassionate guy to be around,” said friend Todd Hallett.

While David Compo was the former HBA president, his 18-year-old son was preparing for his future and was involved in the Eagle Scouts. Dawson Compo also recently graduated from Detroit Catholic Central High School and was taking his education even further.

“I was an eagle advisor in the troop. So, I had the opportunity to spend a lot of time with Dawson,” said Bill Phillips. “(Dawson) was a very accomplished young man. He basically ran cross country, did well in his academics. He was currently a freshman at Michigan State (University).”

There’s no telling the work that Dawson or his father would have accomplished if not for this tragic incident.

The family of five who occupy the Lyon Township home where the plane crashed is doing OK -- everyone was able to make it out of the home safely.