Police seek suspects in series of burglaries on Detroit’s east side

DETROIT – Police are looking for four men wanted in connection with a series of burglaries and businesses broken into early Wednesday morning.

According to authorities, between 2:50 a.m. and 3:30 a.m., several Detroit businesses were broken into. Police said a gas station near the intersection of Jefferson Avenue and Mt. Elliot Street had cigarettes stolen, a coffee shop near the intersection of Jefferson Avenue and Grand Boulevard had cash stolen, a dollar store near the intersection of Jefferson Avenue and Lemay Street had cash and merchandise stolen and a dollar store located on Warren Avenue, just west of Mack Avenue, was broken into, but police are unsure if anything has been taken at the time.

Police described the suspects as four Black men who were driving a white Dodge Charger with two black racing stripes on it. A photo of the suspect vehicle can be seen below.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department’s Seventh Precinct at 313-596-5740, Detroit Police Department’s Fifth Precinct at 313-596-5540 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.

