32ºF

Local News

Police seek suspects in series of burglaries on Detroit’s east side

Multiple businesses along Jefferson Avenue broken into during 40 minute period

Dane Kelly, Web Producer

Tags: Jefferson, Jefferson Avenue, Warren Avenue, East Jefferson, Detroit, Wayne County, Crime, Detroit Crime News, Burglary, Robbery, Breaking and Entering, B&E, Detroit Police Department, Gas Station, Dollar General, Mack Avenue, Lodewyck Street, Grand Boulevard, Dollar Store, Mt. Elliot Street, Lemay Street
Police are looking for four men wanted in connection with a series of businesses broken into Jan. 6, 2020.
Police are looking for four men wanted in connection with a series of businesses broken into Jan. 6, 2020. (WDIV)

DETROIT – Police are looking for four men wanted in connection with a series of burglaries and businesses broken into early Wednesday morning.

According to authorities, between 2:50 a.m. and 3:30 a.m., several Detroit businesses were broken into. Police said a gas station near the intersection of Jefferson Avenue and Mt. Elliot Street had cigarettes stolen, a coffee shop near the intersection of Jefferson Avenue and Grand Boulevard had cash stolen, a dollar store near the intersection of Jefferson Avenue and Lemay Street had cash and merchandise stolen and a dollar store located on Warren Avenue, just west of Mack Avenue, was broken into, but police are unsure if anything has been taken at the time.

Police described the suspects as four Black men who were driving a white Dodge Charger with two black racing stripes on it. A photo of the suspect vehicle can be seen below.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department’s Seventh Precinct at 313-596-5740, Detroit Police Department’s Fifth Precinct at 313-596-5540 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.

More: Metro Detroit crime news

Police are looking for four men wanted in connection with a series of businesses broken into Jan. 6, 2020.
Police are looking for four men wanted in connection with a series of businesses broken into Jan. 6, 2020. (WDIV)

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: