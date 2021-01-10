Detroit police seek person of interest in connection with carjacking on city’s west side

Detroit police are seeking the public's assistance in identifying and locating a person of interest (pictured) who may have information regarding a carjacking that occurred on the city's west side on Jan. 6, 2021. Photo provided by the Detroit Police Department.

DETROIT – Police are seeking a person of interest who may have information regarding a carjacking that occurred in Detroit last week.

According to authorities, at about 11:30 p.m. on Jan. 6 an unknown armed suspect approached a woman, 30, and demanded the keys to her vehicle. The woman reportedly threw her keys at the suspect and ran away.

Police say the suspect entered the woman’s blue 2010 Chevrolet Malibu and fled the scene, heading eastbound on Seven Mile Road and then northbound on Berg Road.

Investigators are seeking a person of interest who they believe was in the area during the carjacking and may have information regarding the crime.

Anyone who recognizes the wanted person of interest (pictured above), or anyone with related information, can contact the Detroit Police Department’s Commercial Auto Theft Unit at 313-596-2555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

More: Local News