Man arrested for indecent exposure at Rochester Hills Meijer

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. – A 30-year-old Pontiac man was arrested for an incident of indecent exposure at a Rochester Hills Meijer that took place around 10:45 a.m. on Jan. 2, police say.

According to police, three women made complaints stating they witnessed the suspect, David Dexter Watkins, expose his erect penis.

One of the woman said he asked her to look at it while she shopped. Watkins was eventually located by police and identified by the victims.

Police say one of the woman had her 3-year-old daughter with her when the incident took place.

Store video surveillance showed Watkins exposing his penis in various parts of the store to the women.

He was taken to the Oakland County Jail. In addition to charges of indecent exposure, Watkins had outstanding warrants for two separate incidents of resisting and obstruction, driving while license suspended, no operators license on person, and a license, title, registration violation.

On Jan 5, the Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office issued three counts of indecent exposure against Watkins.

