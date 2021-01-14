36ºF

Nightside Report Jan. 13, 2021: Oakland County launches website to get residents on vaccine list, Former Gov. Snyder charged in Flint water investigation

DeJanay Booth, Web Producer

View of Detroit from the Windsor sky camera on Jan. 13, 2021 at 9:08 p.m.
View of Detroit from the Windsor sky camera on Jan. 13, 2021 at 9:08 p.m. (WDIV)
Oakland County launches website to get residents on vaccine list

DETROIT – The Oakland County Health Division said the demand for the COVID vaccine is far greater than the county’s supply.

The county has scheduled 17,000 appointments for vaccines so far, but can’t continue for the rest of the hundreds of thousands of people who are eligible

The Latest: Michigan coronavirus cases up to 528,306; Death toll now at 13,533

Metro Detroit weather: Warm week leads to wet weekend

Wednesday was the warmest day of the year so far! And from the looks of our forecast, January 13th may hold onto that honor for quite some time.

4 Fast Facts

  • Devin Sherrell was killed months ago at his home on LaSalle Boulevard in Warren. As of Wednesday, no arrest has been made. Click here to read more.
  • Wednesday was a big day for residents of Detroit -- a day Detroiters have been waiting nearly 10 months for. Click here to read more.
  • For children battling cancer, blood and platelet transfusions are often needed. While chemotherapy fights the cancer, the blood keeps them alive. That’s why one Metro Detroit family wants to make sure that blood is always there for anyone who needs it. Click here to read more.
  • A company is accused of illegally discharging nearly 48 million gallons of waste from landfills into Flint wastewater system. Click here to read more.

Be Informed

Former Gov. Rick Snyder charged with willful neglect of duty in Flint water investigation

Former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder was charged Wednesday with two counts of willful neglect of duty stemming from an investigation of the Flint water crisis. The charges, shown in an online court record, are misdemeanors punishable by up to a year in jail and a $1,000 fine.

13 takeaways from Whitmer’s COVID update: Michigan order extended, restaurants reopening?

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer provided an update on COVID-19 in Michigan, extending restrictions, offering a possible reopen date for restaurants and talking about vaccine distribution, unemployment payments and more.

COVID-19 vaccine questions? Ask the doctor

