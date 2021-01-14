Nightside Report Jan. 13, 2021: Oakland County launches website to get residents on vaccine list, Former Gov. Snyder charged in Flint water investigation

Oakland County launches website to get residents on vaccine list
DETROIT – The Oakland County Health Division said the demand for the COVID vaccine is far greater than the county’s supply.
The county has scheduled 17,000 appointments for vaccines so far, but can’t continue for the rest of the hundreds of thousands of people who are eligible
The Latest: Michigan coronavirus cases up to 528,306; Death toll now at 13,533
WATCH Local 4 News at 11
Metro Detroit weather: Warm week leads to wet weekend
Wednesday was the warmest day of the year so far! And from the looks of our forecast, January 13th may hold onto that honor for quite some time.
Click here to read the full forecast.
4 Fast Facts
- Devin Sherrell was killed months ago at his home on LaSalle Boulevard in Warren. As of Wednesday, no arrest has been made. Click here to read more.
- Wednesday was a big day for residents of Detroit -- a day Detroiters have been waiting nearly 10 months for. Click here to read more.
- For children battling cancer, blood and platelet transfusions are often needed. While chemotherapy fights the cancer, the blood keeps them alive. That’s why one Metro Detroit family wants to make sure that blood is always there for anyone who needs it. Click here to read more.
- A company is accused of illegally discharging nearly 48 million gallons of waste from landfills into Flint wastewater system. Click here to read more.
Be Informed
Former Gov. Rick Snyder charged with willful neglect of duty in Flint water investigation
Former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder was charged Wednesday with two counts of willful neglect of duty stemming from an investigation of the Flint water crisis. The charges, shown in an online court record, are misdemeanors punishable by up to a year in jail and a $1,000 fine.
13 takeaways from Whitmer’s COVID update: Michigan order extended, restaurants reopening?
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer provided an update on COVID-19 in Michigan, extending restrictions, offering a possible reopen date for restaurants and talking about vaccine distribution, unemployment payments and more.
Read More
- Michigan lawmakers react to second impeachment of President Donald Trump
- Meijer will administer COVID vaccines at its Michigan pharmacies
- Threats of violent cause safety concerns at the Capitol Building in Lansing
- President Trump releases new video condemning US Capitol riot