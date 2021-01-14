Nightside Report Jan. 13, 2021: Oakland County launches website to get residents on vaccine list, Former Gov. Snyder charged in Flint water investigation

View of Detroit from the Windsor sky camera on Jan. 13, 2021 at 9:08 p.m.

Oakland County launches website to get residents on vaccine list

DETROIT – The Oakland County Health Division said the demand for the COVID vaccine is far greater than the county’s supply.

The county has scheduled 17,000 appointments for vaccines so far, but can’t continue for the rest of the hundreds of thousands of people who are eligible

Metro Detroit weather: Warm week leads to wet weekend

Wednesday was the warmest day of the year so far! And from the looks of our forecast, January 13th may hold onto that honor for quite some time.

Former Gov. Rick Snyder charged with willful neglect of duty in Flint water investigation

Former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder was charged Wednesday with two counts of willful neglect of duty stemming from an investigation of the Flint water crisis. The charges, shown in an online court record, are misdemeanors punishable by up to a year in jail and a $1,000 fine.

13 takeaways from Whitmer’s COVID update: Michigan order extended, restaurants reopening?

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer provided an update on COVID-19 in Michigan, extending restrictions, offering a possible reopen date for restaurants and talking about vaccine distribution, unemployment payments and more.

