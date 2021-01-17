2 critically injured after Detroit dating app meet up turns into robbery

DETROIT – Two people were shot on Detroit’s west side Friday after a dating app meet up turned into a robbery.

The shooting took place in the 9300 block of Woodside in Detroit at around 9:30 p.m. Friday.

Police say that is where a 57-year-old man went to meet a woman he found on the dating app.

Instead he encountered an 18-year-old man who tried robbing him at gunpoint.

The victim also had a weapon and pulled it out. Both starting shooting at each other and were struck multiple times.

Police say the two were hospitalized and are currently still in critical condition.

Weapons from the shooting were recovered and the case is under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detroit police at 313-596-1040.