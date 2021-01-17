Road rage shooting on Detroit’s east side critically injuries 50-year-old man

DETROIT – Police are investigating a road rage incident on Detroit’s east side Friday that put a 50-year-old man in the hospital with critical injuries.

According to authorities, it happened at about 4 p.m. near the intersection of Seven Mile Road and Van Dyke Street. Police said an argument between a 50-year-old man and a 31-year-old man escalated into gunfire being exchanged between the two.

The 50-year-old man was struck and and was rushed to a hospital, where he is in critical condition.

The 31-year-old man was taken in to be questioned by police.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-1140 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.

