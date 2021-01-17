33ºF

Local News

Road rage shooting on Detroit’s east side critically injuries 50-year-old man

Police said an argument escalated and gunfire was exchanged

Dane Kelly, Web Producer

Tags: Detroit, Wayne County, Detroit Crime News, Crime, Wayne County Crime, Local, Local News, Shooting, Detroit Police Department, DPD, Road Rage, Nonfatal Shooting, Detroit Shooting, Seven Mile Road, Van Dyke, Van Dyke Street, Van Dyke Avenue
Police lights
Police lights (Pexels stock image)

DETROIT – Police are investigating a road rage incident on Detroit’s east side Friday that put a 50-year-old man in the hospital with critical injuries.

According to authorities, it happened at about 4 p.m. near the intersection of Seven Mile Road and Van Dyke Street. Police said an argument between a 50-year-old man and a 31-year-old man escalated into gunfire being exchanged between the two.

The 50-year-old man was struck and and was rushed to a hospital, where he is in critical condition.

The 31-year-old man was taken in to be questioned by police.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-1140 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.

More: Detroit crime news

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: