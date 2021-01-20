Nightside Report Jan. 19, 2021: Gov. Whitmer outlines plan to jumpstart Michigan’s economy, Livonia nurse performs at national COVID-19 memorial ceremony

Gov. Whitmer outlines plan to jumpstart Michigan’s economy, end COVID-19 pandemic
DETROIT – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer outlined her plan Tuesday to jumpstart the state’s economy and help end the COVID-19 pandemic.
“To help grow and strengthen our economy, we must provide crucial support for our families, small businesses, and frontline workers,” Whitmer said. “The MI COVID Recovery Plan will help small businesses get through the winter, help us put more shots in arms and ramp up vaccine distribution, and get our kids back on track in school. It’s the right thing to do to protect public health and jumpstart our economy, and I’m ready to work with the legislature to get it done.”
The latest: Michigan coronavirus cases up to 540,115; Death toll now at 13,865
Michigan unemployment: Residents can start to claim remaining PEUC, PUA payments this week
Michigan residents who have remaining pandemic unemployment payments can start to claim them this week, including the additional $300 COVID-19 benefit, state officials announced. Residents who claimed Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation or Pandemic Unemployment Assistance benefits and had weeks remaining on their claim as of Dec. 26, 2020, can start to certify their claims, according to the Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency.
Close contacts of woman with COVID-19 variant in Washtenaw County identified
On Tuesday, the Washtenaw County Health Department announced seven close contacts of the first person to carry a COVID-19 variant in Michigan have been identified and are being tested. The contacts are being monitored more closely than normal, according to the health department. As of Tuesday it was still uncertain whether the contacts were infected with the variant or symptomatic.