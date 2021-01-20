29ºF

Nightside Report Jan. 19, 2021: Gov. Whitmer outlines plan to jumpstart Michigan’s economy, Livonia nurse performs at national COVID-19 memorial ceremony

DeJanay Booth, Web Producer

View of Detroit from the Windsor sky camera on Jan. 18, 2021 at 8:50 p.m.
Gov. Whitmer outlines plan to jumpstart Michigan’s economy, end COVID-19 pandemic

DETROIT – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer outlined her plan Tuesday to jumpstart the state’s economy and help end the COVID-19 pandemic.

“To help grow and strengthen our economy, we must provide crucial support for our families, small businesses, and frontline workers,” Whitmer said. “The MI COVID Recovery Plan will help small businesses get through the winter, help us put more shots in arms and ramp up vaccine distribution, and get our kids back on track in school. It’s the right thing to do to protect public health and jumpstart our economy, and I’m ready to work with the legislature to get it done.”

The latest: Michigan coronavirus cases up to 540,115; Death toll now at 13,865

Metro Detroit weather: Light snow accumulations on the way

Well you won’t mistake this forecast for anything but mid-January… with the possible exception of Thursday.

  • Livonia nurse Lori Marie Key performed a rendition of “Amazing Grace” Tuesday at the national COVID-19 memorial ceremony in Washington D.C. Click here to read more.
  • Mother killed, 10-year-old son wounded in southwest Detroit double shooting. Click here to read more.
  • The new Wayne County sheriff, Raphael Washington, has served the region for decades and is looking forward to the years ahead. Click here to read more.
  • Metro Detroit police officer Samantha Vargas lost her partner in the line of duty. Since that day, Vargas, who is also veteran, has been working to come up with a way to give back to her partner’s daughter and other children who have found themselves in a similar situation. Click here to read more.

Michigan unemployment: Residents can start to claim remaining PEUC, PUA payments this week

Michigan residents who have remaining pandemic unemployment payments can start to claim them this week, including the additional $300 COVID-19 benefit, state officials announced. Residents who claimed Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation or Pandemic Unemployment Assistance benefits and had weeks remaining on their claim as of Dec. 26, 2020, can start to certify their claims, according to the Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency.

Close contacts of woman with COVID-19 variant in Washtenaw County identified

On Tuesday, the Washtenaw County Health Department announced seven close contacts of the first person to carry a COVID-19 variant in Michigan have been identified and are being tested. The contacts are being monitored more closely than normal, according to the health department. As of Tuesday it was still uncertain whether the contacts were infected with the variant or symptomatic.

