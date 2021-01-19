Nightside Report Jan. 18, 2021: Spirit Airlines says 2 agents injured, passengers arrested after bag dispute in Detroit, What to know about the COVID-19 variant in Michigan

2 Spirit agents hurt, passengers arrested after bag dispute in Detroit, airline says

DETROIT – Two Spirit agents were injured, two passengers were arrested and another was cited this weekend following a bag dispute at Detroit Metro Airport, the airline says.

According to Spirit Airlines, “three passengers attacked our agents without provocation.”

The incident happened Sunday while the passengers were trying to board flight 646 from Detroit to Atlanta, according to Spirit.

When the agents asked the passengers to verify that their carry-on bags were appropriate sizes before boarding, the passengers became combative, according to airline officials.

Click here to read the full forecast.

What you need to know about the more easily spread COVID-19 variant now that it’s in Michigan

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported Michigan’s first case of the more easily spread U.K. coronavirus variant. The variant is known as B.1.1.7. and was identified in a Washtenaw County woman who had recently traveled to the U.K. That’s where the variant originated. She may have acquired it there, but the big picture is that the variant has already been identified in multiple people across the United States and it’s a reasonable bet that it is circulating here.

Wayne County health department transitioning to Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for first-dose recipients

Wayne County announced Sunday it had to reschedule first vaccinations planned for Tuesday and Wednesday because it depleted its allotment of Pfizer vaccine received from the State of Michigan. State officials informed the county Friday that the Wayne County Public Health Department no longer would receive the Pfizer vaccine to administer for first doses.

FBI: Scammers are selling fake COVID-19 vaccines online

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is putting out a warning to protect consumers from scammers who are preying on people’s fears during the COVID-19 pandemic. There have been reports of fake COVID-19 test kits and now there are fake vaccines being sold online. Thieves want more than just your money, they want your personal money.

Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021 --