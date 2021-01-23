Detroit police seek missing 16-year-old girl

DETROIT – Police are searching for a missing 16-year-old girl named Alleysia Johnson who was last seen around 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 21 at her home in the 5000 block of Maxwell in Detroit.

According to police, she left the house that day and never returned.

She is described as 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighs 160 pounds, and has a medium complexion with red hair.

Johnson has a tattoo of a rose on her right forearm that features the name Latasha on it.

A family member stated the teen struggles from a mental illness.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 313-596-5740.

