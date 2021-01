Investigators are asking anyone who might have seen or heard anything related to the case to speak out.

DETROIT – Police are searching for an unknown person wanted in connection with a homicide that happened Jan. 1 at 8:30 a.m. in the 14500 block of Troester in Detroit.

The victim, a 17-year-old male, was fatally shot in the area. Investigators are asking anyone who might have seen or heard anything related to the case to speak out.

If you have any helpful information call the Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260.

