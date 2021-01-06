Lyon Township family who lost home in plane crash receives overwhelming support from community

LYON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – The Lyon Township family who had its home destroyed in a plane crash Saturday has received almost $28,000 in donations through an online fundraiser.

It has also received clothing and toys from people locally and abroad to help through this difficult time.

On Saturday, a plane carrying a family of three crashed into the Mudwzova family home.

Former president of the Home Builders Association of Southeastern Michigan and president of Compo Home Builders, David Compo, his wife Michele and their son Dawson died in the Lyon Township plane crash.

Fortunately, the Mudwzova family made it out safely.

The family had gone into the kitchen for a snack and managed to escape the crash right before it happened.

Danielle Mudzwova wishes she could thank every person who donated in person.

“I just cannot put the words together to thank everyone. This is truly a miracle that my children are all alive,” said Mudzwova.

She and her husband Pride, their 4-year-old daughter Seraphina and 2-year-old son Nyasha were all snuggling on their couch Saturday before 4 p.m. about to start a movie when the crash happened.

The plane, a Piper Comanche aircraft hit the kid’s playroom right above the children’s bedroom.

“The kids bedroom, my daughter’s bedroom in flames in less than a minute, in flames,” she said. “I can’t figure it out in my brain how this is all possible. We got off the couch all fine. It is a complete miracle.”

She noted that if her children were in those rooms at the time they might not have survived the crash.

Compo Builders released the following statement on the crash Tuesday.

“David Compo was a respected husband, father, brother, colleague and friend to many. As President of his family-owned custom building company Compo Builders Inc, he was passionate about his work, his work ethic and the results he and his team provided for their many clients over the years. His wife Michele M. Compo acted as CTP. His brother Christopher Compo is a Partner and Vice President in the company, and his sister-in-law Lisa Compo is Senior Sales Associate. His mother Janet Compo served as the HBA President in 1995 and co-founded James D. Compo Builders along with David’s father James Compo in 1961. Dawson Compo was starting his second semester at Michigan State University after graduating from Detroit Catholic Central High School in 2020. Dawson Compo was a member of Northville Troop 755, attaining the rank of Eagle Scout. David Compo was an Adult Leader and attained the rank of Life Scout. They both participated in many of the High Adventure Trips across the country,” the statement read.

It continued, “David Compo was proud to be elected 2020 President of the Home Builders Association of Southeastern Michigan and was a major advocate in helping younger adults progress into the skilled trade industries. David Compo was working on a scholarship fund to be sponsored by the association for high schoolers – moving forward this fund may now be named the David Compo Memorial Fund.”

The prominent Metro Detroit businessman was a licensed and experienced pilot who loved the aviation life.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board have both stepped into investigate the possible causes of the crash.

No memorial arrangements have been finalized, but they will be announced later this week.

The family asks that the community respects its privacy during this difficult period.