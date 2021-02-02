Nightside Report Feb. 1, 2021: Michigan unemployment: PUA, PEUC claimants can now reopen, certify claims, state says; Restaurants reopen indoor dining

New COVID-19 restrictions lead to flood of new unemployment claims in Michigan

Michigan unemployment: PUA, PEUC claimants can now reopen, certify claims, state says

DETROIT – Michigan residents who had PUA and PEUC claims that ended in December can now reopen, certify or apply for benefits, state unemployment officials said.

Officials with the Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency said they have completed system updates for the recently extended federal unemployment insurance programs.

All remaining Pandemic Unemployment Assistance and Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation claimants whose claims ended when CARES Act programs were interrupted in December can now either reopen, certify or apply for benefits available under the Continued Assistance Act, according to the state.

