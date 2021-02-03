Detroit mother of hit-and-run victim becomes advocate for other grieving families

DETROIT – Police are still investigating several fatal hit-and-run cases that have yet to be solved.

One Detroit mother knows the pain of losing a loved and is hoping that no one else has to experience something similar.

Patricia Rutland lost her son, Dion Emory, who was hit by a hit and killed by a driver in Detroit on Christmas Eve.

“We really miss him,” Rutland said. “It is terrible. It’s so sudden. You just look around and your loved one is gone.”

“It happens every day. Someone is either hit or killed by a car,” she said.

Detroit police are still looking for the drivers responsible for multiple fatal hit-and-run incidents across the city, including in Dion’s case. The earliest incident in the last year goes back to May 15 when a 46-year-old was killed while riding a moped near Military and Lindsdale streets.

The second happened in August on Gratiot Avenue when a 43-year-old was hit head-on by a gold H2 Hummer while riding a bike.

Another incident happened one day later when a 50-year-old was hit by an SUV on Fenkell Avenue.

“It’s so dangerous on Detroit streets for pedestrians, drivers. Every day we see someone run a red light,” Rutland said.

She’s hoping to now be an advocate for other victims and their families.

“Killing someone with a car is murder, just like a gun. Three-hundred people die or are injured a year and this needs to be taken just as serious as a shooting or anything else,” she said.

The Detroit Police Department is looking to the public for any tips that can help bring these families closure.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 800-Speak-Up.

