Video shows man crashing vehicle into Bloomfield Township bank

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Newly-released video shows the moment a man crashed his SUV into a Bloomfield Township bank on Tuesday.

The incident happened at the Level One Bank on Telegraph. The 37-year-old man from Detroit was arrested and accused of attempted robbery.

“I heard a pretty loud crash followed by glass breaking,” said Cooper Collier, who works next door to the bank. “I heard them screaming inside the bank. Hearing that, I was curious on what just happened.”

PREVIOUS: Police say suspected robber crashes SUV into Bloomfield Township bank

The sound of the crash was initially thought to be gunshots.

Ad

“It was just a lot of confusion. Nobody really knew what was going on what was going on and why it happened,” Collier said.

“He made it 3 to 5 feet inside the bank and then he immediately started to back out. At no time did he ever get out of the car or demand any money to bank employees,” said Lt. Paul Schwab with the Bloomfield Police Department.

Police were on the scene and blocked the suspect, who took about 50 steps toward a gas station and then laid down on the ground. Police said he was wearing a bulletproof vest.

“In my 26 years, it’s the first time we had someone crash into the front of a bank in an attempt to rob it,” Schwab said.

You can watch the full report in the video above.

More: Metro Detroit crime news