Morning Briefing Feb. 6, 2021: Remembering girl killed in Taylor crash, Michigan GOP chair accuses proposed successor of ‘secret’ payments, how Trump’s second impeachment trial will work

On Friday night, a few dozen people gathered to remember 12-year-old, Phoebe Elliot, at the St. John Lutheran Church in Taylor. Elliot was killed in a Taylor crash Wednesday morning.

Michigan GOP Chair Laura Cox is accusing her proposed successor, Ron Weiser, of paying out $200,000 in party money to Shelby Township Clerk Stanley Grot, a payment in return for Grot dropping out of the race in 2018 for secretary of state.

Former President Donald Trump’s historic second impeachment trial begins Tuesday, forcing the Senate to decide whether to convict him of incitement of insurrection after a violent mob of his supporters laid siege to the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

The region will experience arctic air today with wind chills below zero and highs in the 20s. Light snow is expected at night.

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 566,630 as of Friday, including 14,797 deaths, state officials report.

Friday’s update includes 1,379 new cases and 19 additional deaths. On Thursday, the state reported a total of 565,251 cases and 14,778 deaths.

New COVID-19 cases have plateaued and deaths are starting to slow. Testing has been steady with more than 40,000 diagnostic tests reported per day on average, with the 7-day positive rate down to 4.6% as of Thursday. Hospitalizations continue to decline over the last several weeks.

Michigan’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 1,306 on Thursday -- the lowest since October. The 7-day death average was 46 on Thursday. The state’s fatality rate is 2.6%. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 68,700 on Thursday -- near the lowest it’s been since November.

Here’s a look at more of the data: