Nightside Report Feb. 5, 2021: Court rules Floyd Galloway’s past crime is inadmissible in Danielle Stislicki murder case, Former Michigan State University basketball walk-on donates $32 million to school

Court rules Floyd Galloway’s past crime is inadmissible in Danielle Stislicki murder case

DETROIT – There have been new developments in the case against Floyd Galloway, the man charged in the murder of Danielle Stislicki.

On Friday, a court of appeals ruled that part of Galloway’s past cannot be introduced in as evidence. Galloway’s admission to sexually attacking a jogger has been ruled as non-admissible, as he faces the charge of murder in a separate case.

Galloway is currently in prison. He pled guilty to attacking a female jogger in Hines Park in Livonia and was he was sentenced to prison for 16 to 35 years. At that time, he was considered a person of interest in Stislicki’s disappearance.

Click here to read more.

Ad

WATCH Local 4 News at 11

Metro Detroit weather: Expect more snow, frigid air Friday evening through weekend

Friday evening will be cloudy with a few leftover lake effect snow showers, especially north of Detroit. It continues to be frigid with clouds overhead. Saturday will be very cold. Another round of snow showers will arrive Saturday night and on Sunday.

Click here to read the full forecast.

4 Fast Facts

Be Informed

211 lines tied up after MDHHS recommends calling for vaccine help

Friday brought even more confusion for Michiganders attempting to schedule a coronavirus vaccination appointment -- particularly over the phone.

Elizabeth Hertel, the new director of the Michgan Department of Health and Human Services, recommended Friday morning that senior citizens call 211 to schedule an appointment. The Local 4 newsroom was then flooded with phone calls from residents who were unable to get through.

Click here to read more.

Ad

White House COVID Response Team plans to use Defense Production Act

The Biden administration announced it plans to use the Defense Production Act to assist in the battle against coronavirus.

It’s not the first time it’s been used during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Defense Production Act was also used by the Trump administration early in the pandemic to increase the production of ventilators.

Click here to read more.

Read More

Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021 --