Nightside Report Feb. 4, 2021: Suspected drunk driver awaits charges in crash that killed 12-year-old girl, Michigan youth contact sports can resume on Feb. 8

Suspected drunk driver awaits charges in Taylor crash that killed 12-year-old girl
DETROIT – A Metro Detroit family is grieving while awaiting charges against a suspected drunk driver who crashed into another vehicle this week, killing a 12-year-old girl.
On Wednesday, Feb. 3, 12-year-old Phoebe Elliot was a passenger in her aunt’s vehicle, traveling westbound on Northline Road. Officials say their vehicle was slowly crossing Telegraph Road when a Ford Escape traveling southbound on Telegraph Road ran a red light and crashed into their vehicle.
Denetra Vaughn says the sound of the crash is a sound she’ll never forget.
“I thought somebody hit the building, but after that I just started hearing sirens coming from all over the place, and they were there for about two to three hours,” Vaughn said.
