Nightside Report Feb. 4, 2021: Suspected drunk driver awaits charges in crash that killed 12-year-old girl, Michigan youth contact sports can resume on Feb. 8

Here are tonight’s top stories

DeJanay Booth, Web Producer

Suspected drunk driver awaits charges in Taylor crash that killed 12-year-old girl

DETROIT – A Metro Detroit family is grieving while awaiting charges against a suspected drunk driver who crashed into another vehicle this week, killing a 12-year-old girl.

On Wednesday, Feb. 3, 12-year-old Phoebe Elliot was a passenger in her aunt’s vehicle, traveling westbound on Northline Road. Officials say their vehicle was slowly crossing Telegraph Road when a Ford Escape traveling southbound on Telegraph Road ran a red light and crashed into their vehicle.

Denetra Vaughn says the sound of the crash is a sound she’ll never forget.

“I thought somebody hit the building, but after that I just started hearing sirens coming from all over the place, and they were there for about two to three hours,” Vaughn said.

Click here to read more.

The latest: Michigan coronavirus cases up to 565,251; Death toll now at 14,778

Metro Detroit weather: 2-3 inches of snow by Friday morning, then bitter cold

Snow, more snow and bitter cold are what’s coming at you over the next several days.

Click here to read more.

4 Fast Facts

  • Larry Smith was convicted of a murder in Detroit back in 1994, but he never gave up fighting his charges -- especially since no one testified that they actually saw him at the scene of the crime. Click here to read more.
  • The economic hardship of the COVID-19 pandemic has forced many school and community programs to make budget cuts. Click here to read more.
  • Doctors at Henry Ford said that an iPhone 12 can pose dangers to people with an implanted defibrillators or pacemakers. Click here to read more.
  • The coronavirus pandemic has taken its toll on nearly every industry, and one of the hardest-hit has been in-person fitness centers. Click here to read more.

Be Informed

Michigan youth contact sports can resume Monday -- here are all the rules, specifics and details

Michigan youth contact sports will be allowed to resume practices and games starting on Monday (Feb. 8), with certain COVID-19 safety rules in place, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said.

“Today, MDHHS is issuing an epidemic order to allow in-person practice and competitions for sports leagues, starting on Monday, Feb. 8,” Whitmer said. “I know these past months have been tough on all of us, and I know they’ve been really hard on student-athletes who’ve been missing a sense of connection and belonging, as well as many other attributes that playing sports provides.”

Click here to read more.

Michigan house ties billions in COVID aid to giving power to counties

The return of high school sports announced Thursday is a part of a much larger political battle in Lansing.

The GOP Legislature is tying more than $3 billion in COVID relief to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer changing her coronavirus response considerably.

Click here to read more.

Read More

Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021 --

Questions about coronavirus? Ask Dr. McGeorge

