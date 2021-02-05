Nightside Report Feb. 4, 2021: Suspected drunk driver awaits charges in crash that killed 12-year-old girl, Michigan youth contact sports can resume on Feb. 8

Suspected drunk driver awaits charges in Taylor crash that killed 12-year-old girl

DETROIT – A Metro Detroit family is grieving while awaiting charges against a suspected drunk driver who crashed into another vehicle this week, killing a 12-year-old girl.

On Wednesday, Feb. 3, 12-year-old Phoebe Elliot was a passenger in her aunt’s vehicle, traveling westbound on Northline Road. Officials say their vehicle was slowly crossing Telegraph Road when a Ford Escape traveling southbound on Telegraph Road ran a red light and crashed into their vehicle.

Denetra Vaughn says the sound of the crash is a sound she’ll never forget.

“I thought somebody hit the building, but after that I just started hearing sirens coming from all over the place, and they were there for about two to three hours,” Vaughn said.

Metro Detroit weather: 2-3 inches of snow by Friday morning, then bitter cold

Snow, more snow and bitter cold are what’s coming at you over the next several days.

Michigan youth contact sports can resume Monday -- here are all the rules, specifics and details

Michigan youth contact sports will be allowed to resume practices and games starting on Monday (Feb. 8), with certain COVID-19 safety rules in place, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said.

“Today, MDHHS is issuing an epidemic order to allow in-person practice and competitions for sports leagues, starting on Monday, Feb. 8,” Whitmer said. “I know these past months have been tough on all of us, and I know they’ve been really hard on student-athletes who’ve been missing a sense of connection and belonging, as well as many other attributes that playing sports provides.”

Michigan house ties billions in COVID aid to giving power to counties

The return of high school sports announced Thursday is a part of a much larger political battle in Lansing.

The GOP Legislature is tying more than $3 billion in COVID relief to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer changing her coronavirus response considerably.

