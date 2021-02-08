2 men wanted for slaying of 18-year-old WSU freshman in Detroit

The first man is described as Black and was armed wearing all black. Police say the second man was Black and wearing light colored clothing at the time.

DETROIT – Two men are being sought by police for the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old woman that happened around 1:40 a.m. on Dec. 26, 2020 in the 18000 block of Cardoni Street in Detroit.

Police say Wayne State University freshman, Casey Willis, was sitting inside of a gray 2017 Honda Civic with an 18-year-old man when the two men were spotted walking near the area.

One of the men pulled out a gun, starting shooting and hit Willis. No other injuries were reported and the two men fled the scene afterward.

The first man is described as Black and was armed wearing all black. Police say the second man was Black and wearing light colored clothing at the time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260.

