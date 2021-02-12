Morning Briefing Feb. 12, 2021: Tracking more snow for Detroit area, 10 most dangerous winter roads, more local love stories to share

From the Local 4Casters:

Light snow is likely on Saturday, continuing into Saturday evening.

Friday forecast: A few flakes today

This continues to look like a 1-to-2-inch snowfall. Highs Saturday in the low 20s (-6 degrees Celsius), and lows Saturday night back down into the single digits (-13 degrees Celsius).

Tuesday snow storm outlook:

The models disagree greatly on Tuesday’s storm. They agree that we’ll get snow, but disagree mightily on where the surface low pressure area will be, and that makes a big difference in how much snow we get. The GFS model gives us perhaps 3 inches of snow, while the ECMWF gives us 4-to-8 inches.

We all know how tough Michigan roads can get during the winter months. Just ask your knuckles.

Michigan Auto Law recently compiled a list of the most dangerous stretches of road in Michigan during the winter months, using five years of crash statistics, from 2015 to 2019.

Ad

According to the winter driving accident statistics, approximately 65% of the overall winter crashes involve drivers driving “too fast for conditions,” the Michigan State Police reported.

Most of the top 10 list is in West and Northern Michigan. None of them are in Metro Detroit -- view the list here.

Love is in the air, isn’t it?

Oh, wait -- that’s just my space heater. No, wait! It’s Valentine’s Day. That’s it! It’s coming up -- and to celebrate, we wanted to share some amazing love stories from local couples.

Read here.

Ad

Going retro? Michigan bill would allow classic license plates for $100 fee

A Michigan state senator’s bill is aiming to give drivers the option of having the classic blue and black Michigan vehicle license plates for a $100 fee.

Sen. Mallory McMurrow’s (D-Royal Oak) Senate Bill 1146 also would allow the Secretary of State to readminister the blue license plates Michigan used from 1983 until 2007, as well as the black plates issued between 1979 and 1983. The bill was first introduced in September 2020, but was reintroduced earlier this month.

“Any Michigander who grew up here in the 80s and 90s remembers the simple, iconic design of the license plates during those eras,” Sen. McMorrow said.

Ad

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 572,179 as of Thursday, including 15,052 deaths, state officials report.

Thursday’s update includes 1,284 new cases and 75 additional deaths, including 55 from a Vital Records review. On Wednesday, the state reported a total of 570,895 cases and 14,977 deaths.

New COVID-19 cases have plateaued and deaths are starting to slow. Testing has been steady with more than 40,000 diagnostic tests reported per day on average, with the 7-day positive rate down below 4.0% as of Wednesday. Hospitalizations continue to decline over the last several weeks.

Michigan’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 1,000 on Wednesday -- the lowest since October. The 7-day death average was 38 on Wednesday. The state’s fatality rate is 2.6%. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 57,400 on Wednesday -- near the lowest it’s been since October.

Ad

Here’s a look at more of the data: