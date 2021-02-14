19ºF

Detroit police searching for missing 16-year-old girl

Police say Kayla King was last seen on Feb. 11

Dane Kelly, Web Producer

Kayla King
Kayla King (WDIV)

DETROIT – Police are searching for missing 16-year-old Kayla King.

According to authorities, Kayla King was last seen at 3-4 p.m. Thursday at her home, located near the intersection of Edinborough Drive and Cambridge Avenue.

Police said she had left her residence and hasn’t been seen or heard from since.

Kayla KingDetails
Age16 years old
Height5 feet, 3 inches
Weight130 pounds
ClothingBlack jacket, blue hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and brown and green boots

Police said Kayla is in good physical and mental condition.

Anyone who has seen Kayla King or knows of her whereabouts is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5840.

