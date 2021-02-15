Troy police investigating after man found dead outside Belle Tire

TROY, Mich. – Police are investigating after a man was found dead outside a Belle Tire in Troy.

Police were called to the parking lot of a Belle Tire at 4966 Rochester Road in Troy at around 7 a.m. on Monday. Employees arriving for work found the man lying next to the front entrance of the building.

The man is believed to be in his late 30s. The cause of death is under investigation.

Police said it is unknown how long he was outside, but his body was found covered in snow.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday afternoon.

Police are working to locate and notify the man’s family.

