City of Detroit to plow residential streets Tuesday morning

DETROIT – With snow expected to be 6-10 inches high, the city of Detroit will start plowing streets Tuesday morning.

The city expects to have the streets cleared by Wednesday morning, and to complete the work, residents are asked to make sure they move their cars off streets as soon as they can.

“(We) have alerted our contractors early that they should expect to be in and plowing all 1,880 miles of residential street whenever the snowfall stops,” said Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan. “Some time tomorrow (Tuesday), you can expect to see the plows starting to come down the residential streets.”

The snow is also forcing the city to move Tuesday’s COVID vaccinations at the TCF Center to Saturday. Appointment times remain the same as well as the second-dose appointments.

Vaccination appointments and walk-ins at the SAY Detroit free family clinic in Highland Park will go on as planned 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday for Highland Park and Hamtramck residents only.

Detroit residents can call 313-224-3901 to report if their street was missed after the city has announced it is done plowing the streets.

