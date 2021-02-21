Detroit grocery store a total loss after massive fire

DETROIT – The Harper Food Center on Detroit’s east side was burned down and destroyed in a fire that happened Saturday night.

Harper Food Center is on Harper near Chalmers. Video footage of the fire showed flames shooting from the building.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.

Local 4 News shot footage of the aftermath Sunday morning. The building is a complete loss.

Stay with Local 4 News and ClickOnDetroit as this story continues to develop.

Original Story: Crews battle grocery store fire on Detroit’s east side

Read: More Detroit News