Detroit grocery store a total loss after massive fire

Crews work overnight to put fire out

Natasha Dado, Web Producer

DETROIT – The Harper Food Center on Detroit’s east side was burned down and destroyed in a fire that happened Saturday night.

Harper Food Center is on Harper near Chalmers. Video footage of the fire showed flames shooting from the building.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.

Local 4 News shot footage of the aftermath Sunday morning. The building is a complete loss.

