Man suspected of being involved in Detroit crimes arrested, facing charges

DETROIT – A man suspected of being involved in an armed robbery that happened Jan. 28 at a gas station in the 10000 block of West Seven Mile in Detroit is in custody and facing charges for a separate incident, police say.

In video footage released by police you can see the suspect approach a 53-year-old man and pull a gun out of the victim’s pocket while another person stood watching outside the door. After taking the victim’s gun he pulled out a different weapon and pointed it at the man before fleeing the scene.

On Sunday, Detroit police shared an update in the case.

Police say the man in the gas station armed robbery was arrested on Tuesday, Feb. 9 during a traffic stop in the area of West McNichols and Stout for his involvement in a separate incident that happened on Jan. 27 in the 18300 block of West Eight Mile Road in Detroit.

During that incident he allegedly shot and critically wounded a 19-year-old man at a gas station.

He was charged and arraigned on Friday, Feb. 12 at 2:30 p.m. and given a $100,000 cash bond.

The suspect was charged with one count of assault with intent to murder, one count of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder, one count of weapons firearms possession by felon and three counts of weapons felony firearm.

In terms of the gas station armed robbery an additional warrant packet for his alleged involvement will be submitted to the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office for review.

