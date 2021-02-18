VIDEO: Man snatches gun from man at Detroit gas station counter

DETROIT – Police are looking for three men wanted in connection to a Jan. 28 armed robbery on Detroit’s west side.

According to authorities, the robbery happened at a gas station near the intersection of Seven Mile Road and Wyoming Avenue. Police said two unknown suspects exited a black Pontiac G6 and entered the gas station. Once inside, one suspect held the door open while the other grabbed a gun from a 53-year-old man speaking to the cashier. The suspect then produced another handgun and pointed at the victim before fleeing the location.

Surveillance video of the armed robbery can be seen in the video player above.

The Pontiac G6 they fled in did not have a license plate.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-1240 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.

