Michigan State Police close freeway looking for evidence in I-96 shootout that killed 3

DETROIT – Michigan State Police were back out on I-96 Tuesday afternoon to investigate a shooting being regarded as strange.

MSP closed portions of I-96 near the Davison Freeway as they looked for clues in the highway shooting that killed three people.

“So this is a pretty complicated scene, it’s actually two different instances but they kind of stem from one another,” said Lt. Mike Shaw with MSP.

Shaw said they got 911 calls about the freeway shooting Monday around 10 p.m. in the area of I-96 and Schaefer in Detroit.

“When troopers arrived on scene, they located two vehicles on the express lanes of I-96 by Schaefer. One of the vehicles contained a driver who was killed by a gunshot. There was an injured female passenger who was still alive and talking on the scene,” said Shaw.

Shaw added that there were two people, a man and woman in one car and different man in another car. They started shooting at each other.

“The male driver, the one vehicle being killed on scene, the female was transported to a local hospital, where she is unfortunately going to succumb to her wounds. The second vehicle that was involved in the incident, either the driver, the passenger, we’re not sure which one yet, tried to run from the scene on foot, ended up jumping over the center median wall, and landed in the left lane,” said Shaw.

He was hit by another car unrelated to the highway shooting and died on the scene.

Here is what we know about the victims. The man that was inside the vehicle with the woman was only 30. His family said he was a son, brother and an uncle. The woman was in her late 20s and a mother. Both of them were from Detroit.

The other man who was hit and killed by the car was in his late 20s from Highland Park.