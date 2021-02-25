Dollar General on fire on Telegraph in Brownstown Township

BROWNSTOWN TWP., Mich. – Fire crews are battling a fire at the Dollar General store on Telegraph Rd. near Sibley.
Part of the building has been destroyed by flames at started sometime early Thursday morning.
It’s unclear what caused the fire.
BROWNSTOWN TWP., Mich. – Fire crews are battling a fire at the Dollar General store on Telegraph Rd. near Sibley.
Part of the building has been destroyed by flames at started sometime early Thursday morning.
It’s unclear what caused the fire.
Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.