23 Detroit Whole Foods employees test positive for COVID-19, city officials say

DETROIT – The city of Detroit has reported that 23 Whole Foods employees have tested positive for COVID-19.

According to Chief Public Health Officer Denise Fair, the city’s health department were informed of positive cases at the store on Mack Avenue and offered rapid testing.

Out of 196 employees, 23 tested positive, Fair said.

“We have received a commitment from Whole Foods that no workers or close contacts of any employee who has tested positive will be allowed back to work until they have produced a negative test result,” she said in a statement. “This is a reminder to all grocery stores of the availability of vaccinations and the importance of getting their employees vaccinated to make sure this does not happen again.”

According to the state of Michigan, 1,388 news cases were reported as of Thursday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 585,352.

Ad

READ MORE: