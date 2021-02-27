Morning Briefing Feb. 27, 2021: House approves $1.9 trillion pandemic relief bill, Michigan set to get record COVID vaccine shipment, dozens of shots fired in Monroe neighborhood

The House approved a $1.9 trillion pandemic relief bill in a win for President Joe Biden, even as top Democrats tried assuring agitated progressives that they’d revive their derailed drive to boost the minimum wage.

After two weeks of hospitals, local health departments and pharmacies canceling COVID-19 vaccine appointments due to limited supply, Michigan is expected to receive its largest shipment.

The state is expecting to receive a total of 409,240 doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

If the FDA approves the emergency use authorization of Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine this weekend, the numbers are about to ramp up even further.

A vehicle parked on the driveway of a home in the 500 block of Conant Street in Monroe was shot at 15 times Friday around 10 p.m. while two separate homes in the area were also struck with gunfire, police say.

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 586,425 as of Friday, including 15,454 deaths, state officials report.

Friday’s update includes a total of 1,073 new cases and one additional death. On Thursday, the state reported 585,352 confirmed cases, including 15,453 deaths.

New COVID-19 cases have plateaued and deaths have slowed. Testing has slowed in the last week, dropping to about 35,000 diagnostic tests reported per day on average, with the 7-day positive rate down below 4.0% as of Tuesday. Hospitalizations continue to decline over the last several weeks.

Michigan’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 1,037 on Thursday -- which is up slightly from last week. The 7-day death average was 33 on Thursday. The state’s fatality rate is 2.6%. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 40,800 on Thursday -- near the lowest it’s been since October. More than 529,000 have recovered in Michigan.

Here’s a look at more of the data: