Fraser man sentenced to 8-15 years in 2019 fatal assault in St. Clair Shores

ST. CLAIR SHORES – Hatum Akrawi was sentenced Friday to eight to 15 years behind bars for manslaughter after a deadly assault at a St. Clair Shores bar in 2019.

Akrawi sat in court and listened as the family of Shawn Kubic tearfully described the pain he caused.

Despite the pleas from Kubic’s family, the judge sentenced Akrawi to eight to 15 years, two years shy of the maximum sentence.

Akrawi’s attack was described as a sucker punch, but Judge Michael Servitto made it clear that it was much more. Akrawi waited until Kubic was at his most vulnerable inside Kapone’s Bar and hit him with every ounce of strength in his body.

The 47-year-old man died five days later.

“It’s clear to everyone who has seen this video from Kapones bar that Hatum and his friends planned this attack on Shawn,” said Kubic’s mother, Kathleen Zelmanski. “This was no accident, Hatum. You know it.”

Zelmanski also pointed her finger at the legal system, frustrated that Akrawi’s initial charge of second-degree murder was dropped.

Kubic’s daughter left no doubts about her feelings regarding what happened.

“I have no father,” Kylee Kubic said. “A coward does not deserve a second chance. My dad didn’t get one. He took his life for no reason. He shouldn’t be able to see his child just like how I can’t see my father. Even with 15 years, he will still have visitation. I have to go to the cemetery to visit my dad.”

The second-degree murder charge was dismissed earlier after testimony from the medical examiner said Kubic had died because his head hit the floor, not from the punch.

