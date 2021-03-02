Manufacturing workers in Detroit eligible for COVID-19 vaccine

DETROIT – Manufacturing workers in Detroit can now get a COVID-19 vaccine.

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan made the announcement on Tuesday.

“The city of Detroit is expanding COVID vaccine eligibility to our manufacturing workers so any person who works in a manufacturing job, if you live in Detroit, or you work in Detroit, you are now eligible to get a vaccine -- no age restriction,” Duggan said. “The Detroit Health Department is going to set up on-site vaccinations at major manufacturing centers in the city of Detroit.”

Sites will be set up at two Jeep plants in Metro Detroit.

“Our UAW workers, and you know workers in manufacturing, whether they’re union or not and really, you know, been there throughout this whole pandemic working and it’s not been easy, “said UAW Vice President Cindy Estrada.

Estrada said this is much needed and appreciated.

“This is incredibly important so we just really want to thank the mayor for this opportunity. It’s going to allow workers who have kept the economy going through the pandemic because they know how important manufacturing is, but it’s going to give them some peace of mind,” Estrada said.

Estrada led the effort by getting her vaccine. Although she was nervous at first, she said getting the vaccine is important.

