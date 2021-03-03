Washtenaw County deputies investigate death of 41-year-old man found in burning vehicle

SUPERIOR TOWNSHIP, Mich. – The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of 41-year-old Luis Rivera-Estrada in Superior Township.

Deputies said that at about 8 a.m. on Feb. 19, authorities were dispatched to a vehicle on fire near Clark and LeForge roads. Rivera-Estrada was found dead inside after first responders were able to extinguish the fire.

No further information was released at this time.

Anyone with information related to the incident or on Rivera-Estrada’s whereabouts 72 hours prior to being found is asked to contact Detective Mike Babycz at babyczm@washtenaw.org or 734-260-9602.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 734-973-7711.

