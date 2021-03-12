49ºF

Monroe County deputy OK after truck crashes into police vehicle

Deputy hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries

Cassidy Johncox
, Web Producer

MONROE TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A Monroe County deputy has been hospitalized but is OK following a vehicle crash in the county Friday morning.

Authorities say that a Monroe County deputy was involved in a vehicle crash at around 8 a.m. on Friday in the area of Dunbar Road and Dixie Highway in Monroe Township. A super duty Ford pickup truck reportedly crashed into the passenger side of the deputy’s SUV, officials said.

The deputy was conscious and alert following the crash, according to authorities. She was transported to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

No further details have been provided by police at this time.

