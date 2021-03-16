Police seeking man accused of assaulting 69-year-old on Detroit’s east side

Police are searching for a man who they said assaulted a 69-year-old man on Feb. 6 on Detroit’s east side.

According to the Detroit Police Department, the incident happened at about 11:30 a.m. on Feb. 6 in the 9700 block of Harper Avenue. Police said the victim left a grocery store and walked up to a white Jeep Cherokee, thinking it belonged to the person who dropped him off.

Police said the victim tried to open the door, realizing that it was the wrong vehicle. A man inside the vehicle got out and assaulted the victim before getting back in and fleeing the scene in an unknown direction.

The victim was transported to a local hospital and treated for non-fatal injuries, officials said.

The suspect is described as a Black man in his early 20s, wearing a red beanie cap and dark clothing with the words, “Savage Mode” on the front of the sweater.

Anyone with information is asked to contact DPD’s Seventh Precinct Investigative Unit at 313-596-5740 or Crime Stoppers at 800-Speak Up.

