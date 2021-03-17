Detroit expands COVID vaccine eligibility to all residents age 50 and up

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Yvonne Gibbs, 72, receives Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine, Jan. 27, 2021, at the TCF Center in Detroit. COVID-19 hit Detroit hard. But fast action by city leaders early in the pandemic may have slowed the rampant advance of the virus among Detroit's largely Black population. Detroit recorded 431 confirmed COVID cases on March 30, 2020, and another 387 two days later, according to the city's Health Department. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

DETROIT – The city of Detroit is expanding COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to all residents age 50 and up starting Wednesday, March 17.

Any Detroiter age 50 or older can set up a vaccine appointment now, Mayor Mike Duggan announced. Previously, a resident of that age was required to also have a chronic medical condition.

Appointments can be made by calling 313-230-0505.

Duggan’s office said Wednesday that this is likely to be one of the last gradual expansions before the governor opens vaccine eligibility to anyone over the age of 16 starting on April 5.

“We are expecting a significant increase soon in vaccine shipments and are planning now to be able scale up our operations to meet the demand,” Duggan said.

Starting March 22 all areas of the state may, as vaccine supplies are available, implement vaccination of people who are aged 50 and up (part of Phase 2), as well as vaccination of people aged 16 and up who have disabilities and/or medical conditions, as well as their caregiver family members and guardians.

The full list of eligible individuals who can schedule appointments at TCF Center now includes:

NEW: Any resident of the City of Detroit who is age 50 or older

Manufacturing employees living or working in Detroit

Food Service Workers, including grocery store, restaurant, meat packing and food and beverage handling employees living or working in Detroit

Security guards and janitors living or working in Detroit

K-12 teachers and support staff and day care workers

S. Post Office Employees who live or work in Detroit

Employees of the City of Detroit or city-related agencies who are working from their regular job site (Employees working from home are not eligible at this time)

State and Federal Law enforcement working in Detroit

Members of the Clergy interacting with members of their congregation

Funeral Home/mortuary employees working in Detroit

Paid and unpaid persons in health care settings who have the potential for direct or indirect exposure to patients or infectious materials working in Detroit

Members of the city’s disabled community

Home health care workers living in Detroit

Vaccinations will be administered by appointment only. Workers and residents will not be vaccinated without having first made an appointment.

Individuals must call 313-230-0505 to schedule.

When they schedule their appointment, individuals will be provided TWO appointment dates, one for the first dose and another for the required second dose.

The city is providing rides to TCF for just $2 to Detroiters who need transportation. Rides must be scheduled at least 24 hours in advance of an appointment. If a wheelchair accessible vehicle is required, one will be provided.

Senior Saturdays schedule

Meanwhile, the city of Detroit is expanding its delivery of the COVID-19 vaccine to eligible Detroiters (seniors ages 60 and older with chronic conditions, and those ages 65 and older) with the addition of two new Senior Saturday locations starting this weekend.

The complete list of locations and dates is:

Greater Emmanuel COGIC at 19190 Schaefer

New Providence Baptist at 18211 Plymouth

Grace Community Church at 21001 Moross Road

Kemeny Recreation Center at 2260 S. Fort Street

Fellowship Chapel at 7707 W. Outer Drive

Second Ebenezer Church at 14601 Dequindre

The time for each Senior Saturday location is 9 a.m. until 1 p.m., except Fellowship Chapel, which will run from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m., due to higher demand.

Up to 500 doses of the vaccine will be available at each location each day, Duggan’s office said.

