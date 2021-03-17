Detroit expands COVID vaccine eligibility to all residents age 50 and up

DETROIT – The city of Detroit is expanding COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to all residents age 50 and up starting Wednesday, March 17.
Any Detroiter age 50 or older can set up a vaccine appointment now, Mayor Mike Duggan announced. Previously, a resident of that age was required to also have a chronic medical condition.
- Appointments can be made by calling 313-230-0505.
Duggan’s office said Wednesday that this is likely to be one of the last gradual expansions before the governor opens vaccine eligibility to anyone over the age of 16 starting on April 5.
“We are expecting a significant increase soon in vaccine shipments and are planning now to be able scale up our operations to meet the demand,” Duggan said.
Starting March 22 all areas of the state may, as vaccine supplies are available, implement vaccination of people who are aged 50 and up (part of Phase 2), as well as vaccination of people aged 16 and up who have disabilities and/or medical conditions, as well as their caregiver family members and guardians.
The full list of eligible individuals who can schedule appointments at TCF Center now includes:
- NEW: Any resident of the City of Detroit who is age 50 or older
- Manufacturing employees living or working in Detroit
- Food Service Workers, including grocery store, restaurant, meat packing and food and beverage handling employees living or working in Detroit
- Security guards and janitors living or working in Detroit
- K-12 teachers and support staff and day care workers
- S. Post Office Employees who live or work in Detroit
- Employees of the City of Detroit or city-related agencies who are working from their regular job site (Employees working from home are not eligible at this time)
- State and Federal Law enforcement working in Detroit
- Members of the Clergy interacting with members of their congregation
- Funeral Home/mortuary employees working in Detroit
- Paid and unpaid persons in health care settings who have the potential for direct or indirect exposure to patients or infectious materials working in Detroit
- Members of the city’s disabled community
- Home health care workers living in Detroit
Vaccinations will be administered by appointment only. Workers and residents will not be vaccinated without having first made an appointment.
Individuals must call 313-230-0505 to schedule.
When they schedule their appointment, individuals will be provided TWO appointment dates, one for the first dose and another for the required second dose.
The city is providing rides to TCF for just $2 to Detroiters who need transportation. Rides must be scheduled at least 24 hours in advance of an appointment. If a wheelchair accessible vehicle is required, one will be provided.
Senior Saturdays schedule
Meanwhile, the city of Detroit is expanding its delivery of the COVID-19 vaccine to eligible Detroiters (seniors ages 60 and older with chronic conditions, and those ages 65 and older) with the addition of two new Senior Saturday locations starting this weekend.
The complete list of locations and dates is:
- Greater Emmanuel COGIC at 19190 Schaefer
- New Providence Baptist at 18211 Plymouth
- Grace Community Church at 21001 Moross Road
- Kemeny Recreation Center at 2260 S. Fort Street
- Fellowship Chapel at 7707 W. Outer Drive
- Second Ebenezer Church at 14601 Dequindre
The time for each Senior Saturday location is 9 a.m. until 1 p.m., except Fellowship Chapel, which will run from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m., due to higher demand.
Up to 500 doses of the vaccine will be available at each location each day, Duggan’s office said.