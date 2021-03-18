Family seeking justice 6 years after Detroit woman was shot and killed

Ditwan Morgan was shot and killed on March 17, 2015, in Detroit.

DETROIT – A Detroit family is searching for answers in the shooting death of a 41-year-old woman who was killed six years ago.

Ditwan Morgan was shot to death on March 17, 2015, in the 10800 block of Bonita Street.

According to Crime Stoppers of Michigan, family members said Morgan left her home sometime after 9 p.m. and walked to a corner store that was four houses away. After a verbal altercation with an unknown man, Morgan was chased back to her home by the man.

She managed to get inside; however, shots were fired through the door, hitting Morgan once in the back.

Morgan was transported to a hospital but later died from her injuries.

She graduated from Princess Ann High School in Virginia and studied CAD engineering at the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy. She was owner-operator of Change of Life, a business created to provide food and shelter for the homeless.

Morgan was also a mother of two.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward up to $2,500 for information leading to an arrest.

To submit an anonymous tip, call 800-Speak Up or visit www.1800speakup.org.

