First look at how Ford Field mass vaccination site plans are going

DETROIT – Local 4 is getting a look at how the plan to vaccinate Michigan residents at Ford Field is going.

Michigan residents can register for the COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Ford Field in Detroit. The vaccination site is set to officially open on March 24.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Thursday that the Ford Field clinic will administer more than 350,000 vaccine doses in the next two months.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, FEMA, Meijer, Henry Ford and the Detroit Lions are working together to get people vaccinated.

FEMA and the Air Force will run the clinic with Meijer and Henry Ford. FEMA’s representative said the Ford Field site is deeply personal to him because family members of his struggled with COVID.

