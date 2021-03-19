Airman accused of rape, suspected in 5 other criminal sexual conduct cases in Oakland County

WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A U.S. airman was arrested after deserting the U.S. Air Force and a warrant issued for his arrest out of Oakland County.

Ian Mitchell Wilson, 20, was arrested in the state of Washington after trying to cross the border into Canada. Wilson, who was stationed at the Nellis Air Force Base in Nevada, was home on leave over the holidays and attended a New Year’s Eve party in Waterford Township.

He’s accused of raping a young woman at that party, and investigators say there is physical evidence.

Wilson was extradited back to Oakland County and made his first appearance in the Waterford Township district court.

During the hearing, it was revealed that he is a suspect in five other criminal sexual conduct cases going back to 2017, all in Waterford and Independence townships.

