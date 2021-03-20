3 charged in connection with Farmington Zap Zone shooting

FARMINGTON, Mich. – Three people have been charged by the Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office in connection with the Zap Zone shooting that happened on Feb. 24, police say.

The suspects include Detroit resident Kevin Terran Bell,19, and Detroit resident Quanshay Richardo-Dougles Mason Jr.,17.

Both men were charged with conspiracy to commit homicide and first-degree premeditated murder.

The third suspect who is already in custody for an unrelated incident was also charged, but has not been arraigned. Police did not release more information on the third suspect.

“This case is a fine example of local law enforcement working closely with its federal law enforcement partners to solve a case. I am tremendously proud of our department members and the members of the ATF who worked tirelessly to get a resolution in this case,” said Director of Farmington Public Safety, Ted Warthman.

Bell and Mason were arraigned in front of Magistrate Michael Sawicky of the 47th District Court.

They both pleaded not guilty and will remain in custody at the Oakland County Jail until their next court date on March 31.

The third suspect is being held at another location on the unrelated charges.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 248-474-4700.