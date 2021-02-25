Police investigate shooting at Zap Zone in Farmington

FARMINGTON, Mich. – Police are investigating a shooting Wednesday at a Zap Zone in Farmington.

The incident happened at about 8:30 p.m. at the location on Grand River Avenue.

Police are still searching for potential victims.

Authorities said the shooting is believed to have occurred after an altercation between two groups.

“It was very shocking that it happened here in Farmington. We usually don’t have these type of incidents. And by the grace of God, so far, we don’t have any victims which is a good sign,” said Director Ted Warthman with the Farmington Police Department. “You hope and pray you that go to what we consider family places and hope your family is safe. It’s really eye-opening that individuals would go to this point to try to settle some type of argument.”

