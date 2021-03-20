Detroit Mayor hints at vaccine eligibility expansion next week

DETROIT – With the effort to get more people vaccinated, Mayor Mike Duggan visited with Detroiters getting their second dose Saturday.

He stopped by one of Detroit’s busiest vaccination sites and suggested more people may be eligible for the shot sooner than they think.

It was another packed house for Saturday vaccination service at Fellowship Chapel, located on Outer Drive. The Detroit church has quickly become one of the top community vaccination sites in the city, a key part of ramping down vaccine fears.

Duggan met with Detroiters and thanked them for getting their vaccines as worries grow that the state may be heading toward another surge.

“The biggest fear is what we’re seeing is the rise in the variants, particularly the B117 variant that is more dangerous than what we were experiencing seven or eight months ago,” Duggan said.

Duggan also hinted at expanding eligibility soon, ahead of the state’s timeline. When he was asked if that means the city would open up to full eligibility, Duggan was quick to dispel rumors.

“No. Monday you’re going to be happy, but it won’t be that,” Duggan said.

The mayor also said things won’t change at the city level when Ford Field opens as a vaccine site on Wednesday, but he did call it another major resource to help end the pandemic.

