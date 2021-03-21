1 killed, 2 injured in Detroit triple shooting

Police say the shooting took place after the 36-year-old gunman got into a fight with a man and 30-year-old woman.

DETROIT – A gunman who killed a man and injured a woman in a shooting on Sunday is hospitalized and being treated for a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police say.

The shooting happened Sunday at around 12:16 p.m. in the area of West Eight Mile Road and Pinehurst Street.

Police say the shooting took place after the 36-year-old gunman got into a fight with the man and 30-year-old woman.

The gunman pulled out a weapon and started shooting at the two. While the man died the woman is currently in temporary serious condition.

Police say that while the man was shooting at the two he sustained a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The gunman is also listed in temporary serious condition. Police recovered the weapon from the crime scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers by dialing 1-800-Speak-Up.

