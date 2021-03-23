Walk-in COVID vaccinations available Tuesday, March 23 for Dearborn-area residents over 50

FILE - In this Friday, March 19, 2021 file photo Medical staff members administer the AstraZeneca vaccine at La Nuvola (The Cloud) convention center that was temporarily turned into a COVID-19 vaccination hub, in Rome. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)

DEARBORN, Mich. – Walk-in coronavirus vaccinations are being offered to Dearborn-area residents aged 50 and older on Tuesday, March 23.

From 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, individuals who are 50 years old or older and live in Dearborn, Dearborn Heights, Inkster, Redford, Allen Park, Garden City or Melvindale can receive a Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at the Ford Community and Performing Arts Center.

Individuals will be required to wear face coverings at all times, and must present a photo ID upon entry.

Dearborn residents seeking to schedule a specific COVID-19 vaccination appointment can do so at the city’s website right here.

As of Monday, March 22, all Michigan residents 50 years old and older are now eligible to receive a coronavirus vaccine. Michigan residents aged 16 and up who have disabilities and/or medical conditions, as well as their caregiver family members and guardians, are also eligible to get vaccinated.

Ad

More: Michigan COVID vaccine eligibility expands: What to know

Michigan COVID-19 vaccinations: How to find appointments, info on phases

The city of Detroit has expanded COVID vaccine eligibility criteria to include anyone 18 and older who lives or works in the city and has to report to work.

More: How people working in Detroit can schedule COVID-19 vaccine appointment