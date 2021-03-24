Superior Township residents asked to avoid barricaded gunman situation near Meadow Drive, Gale Road

SUPERIOR TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Washtenaw County police are asking Superior Township residents to avoid an active police situation in the area of Meadow Drive and Gale Road, between Cherry Hill and Vreeland roads, on Wednesday morning.

According to the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office, a gunman has barricaded himself inside a home in the 5600 block of Meadow Drive as of 5:53 a.m. on Wednesday morning. Officials say the situation began as a domestic altercation between the gunman and his mother. The gunman reportedly assaulted the mother and is armed.

Police say both a SWAT and crisis negotiating team have been activated to assist with the situation.

Residents in the area are urged to remain inside their homes and take shelter in the basement, if possible. Individuals are asked to avoid the area in general, as there will be a heavy police presence.

