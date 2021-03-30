Downriver man faces 28 charges after allegedly firing on police officers

RIVERVIEW, Mich. – Daniel Ireland is facing 28 charges after reportedly firing on police officers who were checking on him Saturday.

ORIGINAL STORY: Downriver man taken into custody after firing on officers, police say

According to authorities, officers responded to a home located just west of Young Patriots Park and the Riverview Community Center to check on the welfare of Ireland. Police said he was not home, but they saw him driving toward the residence as they were leaving.

Police said Ireland parked his vehicle, entered the home and exited a few moments later with a tactical vest, a semi automatic gun and fired several shots at officers before he went back inside his home.

According to authorities, an off-duty police officer who lived nearby was familiar with the man, called him and the suspect surrendered without incident.

Ad

Police said officers did not return fire and no injuries were reported.

Ireland was charged Tuesday with two counts of assault with intent to murder, one count of firearm discharging from a building, two counts of assault with intent to do great bodily harm, three counts of weapons possession by a felon, one count of possession of ammunition by a felon, two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon, one count of wearing body armor in the commission of a crime, one count of malicious destruction of police property, one count of resisting and obstructing an officer and 14 counts of felony firearm.

Ireland’s bond was set at $1 million.

He is expected to return to court April 9.

More: Metro Detroit crime news